Bakersfield Police Department asks for help identifying sexual assault suspect

Composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 19, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

According to the BPD, the man forced a victim to enter his truck at gunpoint before he sexually assaulted her. The assault took place near the 200 block of V Street around 7 a.m. on Dec 3.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic and in his 40s. He stands anywhere from 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10. He has brown hair and green eyes, with a grey and brown full beard. The man's vehicle is described as a newer model black lifted pick-up truck with wide wheels.

A composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Luevano at (661) 326-3907 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

