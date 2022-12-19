Bakersfield Police Department asks for help identifying sexual assault suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

According to the BPD, the man forced a victim to enter his truck at gunpoint before he sexually assaulted her. The assault took place near the 200 block of V Street around 7 a.m. on Dec 3.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic and in his 40s. He stands anywhere from 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10. He has brown hair and green eyes, with a grey and brown full beard. The man's vehicle is described as a newer model black lifted pick-up truck with wide wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Luevano at (661) 326-3907 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.