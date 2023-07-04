Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department arrest 4 men for selling illegal fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department announced multiple arrests for the sale of illegal fireworks over Independence Day weekend.

In a joint release, the agencies said they arrested four men in three separate incidents across the city. More than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized, along with more than $9,000.

Those who were arrested were booked into the Kern County Jail for felony possession of illegal fireworks, sale of fireworks without a license, and possession of dangerous explosive devices.

Both agencies say operations like these will continue through Tues, July 4.

