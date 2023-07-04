Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department arrest 4 men for selling illegal fireworks

In a joint release, the agencies said they arrested four men in three separate incidents across the city. More than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized, along with more than $9,000.
Fireworks Safety
J. Scott Applewhite/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fireworks are displayed at a Consumer Products Safety Commission demonstration of the potential hazards of fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, in Washington, Wednesday, June 27, 2007. The CPSC estimates that in 2006 about 9,200 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Fireworks Safety
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 16:42:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department announced multiple arrests for the sale of illegal fireworks over Independence Day weekend.

In a joint release, the agencies said they arrested four men in three separate incidents across the city. More than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized, along with more than $9,000.

Those who were arrested were booked into the Kern County Jail for felony possession of illegal fireworks, sale of fireworks without a license, and possession of dangerous explosive devices.

Both agencies say operations like these will continue through Tues, July 4.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School