Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.

According to the BPD, the chop shop contained three stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer, multiple catalytic converters, and stolen license plates.

Jonathan Cotilla-Pina, 34, and Michael Sprenger, 32, were arrested for three counts of stolen vehicle possession, operating a chop shop, conspiracy, auto theft, and entering a posted substandard building. Sprenger was also arrested for an additional unrelated felony warrant.

Cotilla-Pina has been arrested for auto theft two previous times since October of this year. Meanwhile, Sprenger has been arrested four times for auto theft-related charges since September.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.