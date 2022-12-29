Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2

Steve Helber/AP
Used catalytic converter that was removed from cars at a salvage yard are piled up in a carton Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Thefts of the emission control devices have jumped over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 29, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.

According to the BPD, the chop shop contained three stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer, multiple catalytic converters, and stolen license plates.

Jonathan Cotilla-Pina, 34, and Michael Sprenger, 32, were arrested for three counts of stolen vehicle possession, operating a chop shop, conspiracy, auto theft, and entering a posted substandard building. Sprenger was also arrested for an additional unrelated felony warrant.

Cotilla-Pina has been arrested for auto theft two previous times since October of this year. Meanwhile, Sprenger has been arrested four times for auto theft-related charges since September.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
