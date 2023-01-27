Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies, searches for men involved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.

According to the BPD, two men broke into the home of an elderly woman near the 9100 block of Limoges Wat around 7:43 p.m. on Thurs, Jan 26. One of the men held the woman at gunpoint while the other man stole various valuables from the home. Both men then fled. The woman was not harmed.

An investigation revealed a connection to a previous home robbery. According to the BPD, the same two men possibly broke into a home belonging to an elderly woman near the 3800 block of Bathurst Avenue around 7:49 p.m. on Thurs, Jan 12. During that robbery, the men were equipped with a police scanner.

The two men involved are described as being Black. One man is approximately 6 feet tall, has a heavy build, and is described as having a dark complexion. The other man is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, has a thin build, and is described as having a light complexion. Both men were wearing ski masks.

Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity they may notice to the BPD and to not open the door for strangers. One of the men involved in the robbery was determined to have a gun, so the suspects are potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robberies is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.