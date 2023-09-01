Bakersfield Police Department investigates shooting that left 1 man in hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in South Bakersfield on Wed, Aug 30.

According to the BPD, officers were made aware of a shooting at a Mobil Gas Station near the 2600 block of White Lane around 9:34 p.m. Upon officer arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Following an investigation, the BPD determined that the man had been in an argument with a man and woman at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham Bakersfield hotel before the shooting. No suspect information has been released to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or call Detective M. Hernandez (661) 326-3567.



