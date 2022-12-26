Bakersfield Police Department investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, Dec 24.

Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) investigators say officers were notified of a shooting near the intersection of Snowdon Avenue and Old River Road around 4 a.m. Officers located two adult males dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are still limited and there are no outstanding suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.