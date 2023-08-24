Bakersfield Police Department officer arrested in San Mateo County for soliciting prostitution

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — An officer with the Bakersfield Police Department has been arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution in San Mateo County.

BPD Officer Nghia Duong was arrested after allegedly hiring a prostitute on Sun, July 30. Officials say Duong is an officer with the department and is currently on paid administrative leave. He was featured on the "police, fire, and public safety news site" Behind the Badge for allegedly being Bakersfield's first Vietnamese police officer back in 2022.

Duong set to appear in court in San Mateo County for an arraignment on Thurs, Sept 14.

23ABC reached out to San Mateo County officials and has not yet heard back.



