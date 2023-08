BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An officer-involved shooting took place in Northwest Bakersfield on Thurs, Aug 24.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a shooting involving BPD officers took place in the area near the intersection of Jewetta Avenue and Reina Road this morning. Expect heavy police presence in that area.

Little information is available at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: