Bakersfield Police Department searching for Central Bakersfield burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a home burglary that happened in Central Bakersfield on Sat, June 24.

According to the BPD, the burglary took place near the 300 block of 21st Street around 7:09 a.m. The BPD has released a photo of the suspect.

The man is described as being Hispanic. He is approximately 30 to 40 years old and has a "stocky build," according to the BPD. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with black jeans, a black hat, and black and white shoes. He had a black mountain bike with him.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective B. Gharib at (661) 326-3964.

