Bakersfield Police Department searching for man suspected of robbery, assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man suspected of an assault and robbery that took place at a Walmart in Northwest Bakersfield on Sun, July 16.

According to the BPD, the man assaulted two people in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market near the 1200 block of Allen Road. The man then "took a Segway device from one of the victims" before fleeing the area with another person in a dark blue Nissan sedan that was missing its rear bumper.

The man is described as being White, according to the BPD. He is around 18 to 21 years old and has a medium build. He is approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and a large tattoo on his chest.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective N. Poteete at (661) 326-3992.



