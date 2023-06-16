Bakersfield Police Department searching for man who shot rifle from car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly shot a rifle from his car in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, officers were notified by several calls of a man who was "discharging a rifle from a vehicle into the air" near the 9000 block of Rockefeller Street around 7:54 a.m. There were no victims in the shooting.

The man was able to flee the scene. He was last seen driving westbound on Panama Lane in the direction of Old River Road. The man is driving a red "newer model" Maza sedan, according to the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

