Bakersfield Police identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run on Buck Owens Blvd.

The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run crash along Buck Owens Boulevard just south of Gilmore Avenue Monday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. when authorities found a man down in the roadway.<br/>
Pedestrian Hit and Run, Bakersfield
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 20:02:38-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — At around 2:45 am on Wednesday, Bakersfield Police were called to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with "life threatening" injuries. The driver left the scene.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, BPD believes they have found the car involved and would like to speak with Joseph Douglas, 36.

Joseph Douglas, 36

Anyone with any information to share about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 and request to speak with Officer Aaron Brown.

