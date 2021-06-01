Bakersfield Police investigating report of a shooting near Laurelglen Elementary School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible shooting near Laurelglen Elementary School on El Portal Drive. BPD confirmed there are no victims and no direct threat to students at this time.

BPD confirmed they received reports of a shooting in the area around 3 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found evidence a shooting took place but no victims and no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. BPD said they are working closely with staff at the Panama Buena-Vista Union School District to ensure the safety of its students. There is a continued law enforcement presence at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

This is a developing story.