Bakersfield police investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in canal

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 11:20:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the "suspicious death" of a man found in a canal in South Bakersfield on Thurs, July 6.

According to the BPD, a man's body was found in a canal near the intersection of Panama Lane and South H Street around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say that due to the suspicious nature of the death, the homicide unit is taking over the case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

