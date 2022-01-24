Bakersfield Police: Woman arrested after baby suffers fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they arrested a 23-year-old woman Friday afternoon after a nine-month-old baby suffered an overdose from fentanyl.

This is the second case of a fentanyl overdose involving a young child in the past two weeks.

BPD received a report of a baby who was not breathing at about 2:58 p.m. in the 800 block of Lake Street, said police. Officers found the unresponsive baby and discovered the baby was suffering from a fentanyl overdose after being taken to a local hospital, said police.

The baby was revived and is in stable condition in the custody of Child Protective Services, said BPD.

After getting a search warrant police found fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia, said BPD. Gabriela Cruz, 23, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.