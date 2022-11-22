Body found on Weedpatch Highway

UPDATE: All closed roads have been reopened.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the coroner has been called after a body was found in the road in the southbound lanes of Weedpatch Highway near State Route 58 on Tuesday morning, November 22nd.

According to the CHP's incident information page, it is unknown at this time if this was a vehicle versus pedestrian incident. Officers have blocked all southbound lanes on Weedpatch Highway between Kerrnita Road and Smith Road.

Drivers will face delays when traveling through that area.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.