BPD asks for help finding 2 robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help locating two suspects following a robbery at Costco.

According to the BPD, a man and a woman robbed the Costco on Rosedale Highway at approximately 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 earlier this year. Both suspects had entered Costco, where they proceeded to take multiple bottles of alcohol. Upon trying to leave, the pair were confronted by employees. The confrontation escalated and one employee received major injuries. Both suspects soon fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black man with a medium build in his 20s, standing at approximately 5 foot 6 inches. He has black hair and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black shorts, white socks, and red and black Nike shoes. He was also seen wearing a backpack and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect is described as a black woman with a thin build in her 20s. She was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with grey pajama bottoms and grey and white Nike shoes. She was also seen with a backpack.

The car the pair fled in is a grey 2007 BMW with four doors. The license plate number is "7TVJ985."

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective F. Juarez at 661-326-3553.