Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD asks for help finding 2 robbery suspects

Costco Robbery Suspects
23ABC
Costco Robbery Suspects
Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 15:32:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help locating two suspects following a robbery at Costco.

According to the BPD, a man and a woman robbed the Costco on Rosedale Highway at approximately 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 earlier this year. Both suspects had entered Costco, where they proceeded to take multiple bottles of alcohol. Upon trying to leave, the pair were confronted by employees. The confrontation escalated and one employee received major injuries. Both suspects soon fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black man with a medium build in his 20s, standing at approximately 5 foot 6 inches. He has black hair and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black shorts, white socks, and red and black Nike shoes. He was also seen wearing a backpack and a blue medical mask.

Male Costco robbery suspect

The second suspect is described as a black woman with a thin build in her 20s. She was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with grey pajama bottoms and grey and white Nike shoes. She was also seen with a backpack.

Female Costco robbery suspect

The car the pair fled in is a grey 2007 BMW with four doors. The license plate number is "7TVJ985."

Vehicle used to flee the scene

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective F. Juarez at 661-326-3553.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra