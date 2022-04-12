BPD searching for suspect in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly March 22nd shooting in Central Bakersfield.

Kira Burton II, 25, of Bakersfield, has an active arrest warrant on suspicion of murder regarding a March 22nd, 2022, shooting death of a man in the intersection of California Avenue and P Street.

Burton is described as a Black man, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with black hair in long braids and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a black 4-door 2012 Acura TL with tinted windows and a California license plate: 6XAW810.

Burton II is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Both Burton II and the black Acura seen in the area of the shooting are still outstanding, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Burton II or the car are should call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.