Cal City Boys adoptive father charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Trezell West was charged with second-degree murder of Orrin and Orson West according to Kern County Superior Court.

Trezell West was the adoptive father of the two boys and was the one who reported them missing, along with the adoptive mother.

The boys adopted parents reported them missing from their backyard in California City.

The father allegedly left the backyard gate open and left them alone for a brief amount of time. When he returned the boys were gone.

Since then, multiple searches have taken place both in California City and Bakersfield with many people joining in to help.

This is the newest development after a year of their disappearance. Trezell West is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, and a false report of emergency.