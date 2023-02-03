California City Police Department arrests man for ammunition possession, stolen vehicles

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man on two active warrants following a probation search on Thurs, Feb 2.

Theodore Glen Maze was arrested on two active felony warrants in relation to two cases of a felon having a firearm. Maze was also arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of illegal drugs, and possession of stolen vehicles.

According to the CCPD, officers were sent to a home near the 9200 block of Catalpa Avenue for a probation search after they were informed that Maze had two active warrants and could possibly be armed. The CCPD claims that Maze "was making threats to kill law enforcement officers if he were to be contacted."

Maze was arrested upon arrival without incident. A search determined that Maze was in possession of live ammunition, "suspected illegal narcotics," and two stolen motorcycles.