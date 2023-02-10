Watch Now
California City Police Department seizes over 600 marijuana plants

California City Police Department
Posted at 9:25 AM, Feb 10, 2023
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) seized over 600 marijuana plants and over 500 grams of dried cannabis in a home on Thurs, Feb 9.

According to the CCPD, officers discovered 673 plants and multiple bags holding 558 grams of dried marijuana while searching the home on a warrant. The warrant was served due to suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis.

The CCPD says that all evidence will be safely disposed of.

The department made a Facebook post about the incident, which can be read below.

