California City Police Department seizes over 600 marijuana plants

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) seized over 600 marijuana plants and over 500 grams of dried cannabis in a home on Thurs, Feb 9.

According to the CCPD, officers discovered 673 plants and multiple bags holding 558 grams of dried marijuana while searching the home on a warrant. The warrant was served due to suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis.

The CCPD says that all evidence will be safely disposed of.

The department made a Facebook post about the incident, which can be read below.