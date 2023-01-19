California City police search for hit-and-run suspect, victim's family

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for help finding the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Wed, Jan 18.

According to the CCPD, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the 9300 block of North Loop Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman identified as Yardley Yolanda Rojas, 41, who was majorly injured after being struck by a silver or grey Toyota of an unknown model that fled the scene. Rojas was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The grey Toyota received front-end damage.

The CCPD is also asking for family members or those that know family members of Rojas to contact the department, saying in a press release "if you know or are a family member of Yardley Yolanda Rojas, please contact the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606," before also directing potential callers to the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.