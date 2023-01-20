California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation searches for man who 'walked out' of facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is searching for a man who escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield on Fri, Jan 20.

John Ross, 33, is wanted by the CDCR after he "walked away" from the facility. According to the CDCR, authorities were notified of Ross' disappearance around 9 a.m., when an alarm went off on Ross' monitoring device. After a search of the grounds, local law enforcement was notified.

Ross is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs approximately 186 pounds. He has "distinctive" face tattoos, according to the CDCR. Anyone with information on Ross' location is asked to contact law enforcement or call 911 immediately.