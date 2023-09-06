Watch Now
California Highway Patrol releases numbers for Maximum Enforcement Period over Labor Day weekend

There was one report of a deadly crash and 29 vehicles were impounded for various reasons, according to the CHP.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 12:28:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol released the statistics from its Maximum Enforcement Period held over the Labor Day weekend.

The CHP Bakersfield Area Office reported that in the Bakersfield area, 23 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Two other people were arrested for other reasons.

There was also one report of a deadly crash and 29 vehicles were impounded for various reasons, according to the CHP.

In total, 150 citations or tickets were handed out over the holiday weekend.

