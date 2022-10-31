Car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials, three people were injured in a car-to-car shootout on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th.

Investigators said one driver was shot, crashing into a divider, and three passengers were also struck. The victims were then sent to the hospital. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP Anonymous Tip Line at 661-396-6660 or the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.