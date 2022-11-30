Cedric Struggs makes court appearance, attorney requests continuance

Cedric Struggs was convicted in 1981 for a murder-robbery in Bakersfield where he was not the shooter. The 60-year-old, who is hoping to be released soon, appeared in court on Tuesday, November 29th.

His attorney requested a continuance after receiving a file from the District Attorney's Office and needs time to respond in writing. The judge says it has been a process for everyone, including the court, to get all the appropriate records for the case since it originally took place over 40 years ago.

The next hearing is set for Thursday, December 15th.