Coroner identifies victim in fatal East Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was allegedly stabbed by her grandson earlier this month and died a week later.

Authorities say 70-year-old Maria Magdalena Valdez was stabbed at her home on Flower Street between Alta Vista and Beale in East Bakersfield on July 13.

According to the coroner's office, she died a week later on July 21 at Kern Medical.

Police arrested Juan Valdez on suspicion of attempted murder.

After Maria died, BPD advised the Kern District Attorney's Office to amend the charge to murder.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call (661) 327-7111.