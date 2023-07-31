Watch Now
Coroner identifies victim in fatal East Bakersfield stabbing

Stabbing (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of knife behind crime scene tape.
Stabbing (FILE)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 14:51:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was allegedly stabbed by her grandson earlier this month and died a week later.

Authorities say 70-year-old Maria Magdalena Valdez was stabbed at her home on Flower Street between Alta Vista and Beale in East Bakersfield on July 13.

According to the coroner's office, she died a week later on July 21 at Kern Medical.

Police arrested Juan Valdez on suspicion of attempted murder.

After Maria died, BPD advised the Kern District Attorney's Office to amend the charge to murder.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call (661) 327-7111.

