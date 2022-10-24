Customer calling for action after ongoing burglaries at storage facility in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local storage facility under attack, facing at least a dozen break ins this year alone. Now customers concerned for their belongings are calling for action, but exactly what obligation do these facilities have to secure their units?

“They just broke the locks, helped themselves to whatever they could carry out," said Ramiro Garcia, a customer of SecurCare Self Storage in Oildale who had his our storage unit burglarized.

Garcia is tired of seeing broken locks on storage units over and over again. When his storage unit was hit, burglars made off with over $2,800 in property.

“A lot of tools, items that they could take out easily," he said.

Garcia said he had insurance on the items stolen but that’s not what frustrates him. He said that wasn’t the first incident at this facility, and it wasn’t the last.

“Lately it’s gotten worse, seems like every weekend it's more and more," he said. "Two weeks ago we saw 25 units broken into, this week we counted about 50.”

According to Bakersfield Police, they’ve responded to this storage facility at least 15 times this year alone for reported break-ins and burglaries. So far, out of those incidents, police have made two arrests for felony burglary charges linked to eight of the cases.

Unfortunately, according to Garcia, none of the items found were related to his broken in unit.

“I’d like to see more of these people apprehended, I’d like to keep my stuff secure," he said. "I’d like to see more police officers looking to make sure that people don’t run off with other peoples stuff at night.”

According to police reports, the storage units at SecurCare Self Storage in Oildale are monitored by video surveillance and the facility offers customers insurance. When asked about the break-ins, management at the Oildale facility referred 23ABC to their Corporate Office. Garcia says he receives a similar response whenever he brings up the issue.

“There’s not much they can do is what they tell me," he said. "Their hands are tied, it’s all up to the upper management SecurCare Storage.”

Other storage facilities in the area offer similar security measures, like video surveillance, as well as overnight security and alarms.

According to police, as long as the facility has a clear contract and renters are aware of what’s being offered, the facilities likely won’t be at fault without some kind of gross negligence, which police say can be tough to prove.

If you’ve ever been a victim of storage facility theft, make sure to report it to the authorities.