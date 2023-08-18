Deadly crash in Central Bakersfield, alcohol allegedly involved according to Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly crash took place on a busy intersection in Central Bakersfield on Thurs, Aug 17.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, a pickup and car collided near the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Avenue around 10:39 p.m. Officials say that a male passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, where he later died, and the driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital in "critical condition with life-threatening injuries." The truck's driver was uninjured but taken to Kern Medical to be examined.

Following an investigation, the BPD determined that the sedan was driving northbound on Chester Avenue and the truck was driving westbound on California Avenue when the incident occurred. According to the BPD, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.