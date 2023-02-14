Delano man pleads guilty to trafficking over 500 grams of methamphetamine

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano man pleaded guilty in a United States district court to trafficking over 500 grams of methamphetamine on Mon, Feb 13.

34-year-old Ernesto Zibray was charged as part of Operation Red Reaper, a multi-agency operation that resulted in three federal cases, charging a total of 23 people.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the investigation uncovered evidence that the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its associates were responsible for the large-scale trafficking of methamphetamine in Kings County and Tulare County.

Zibray, who was on probation at the time of his arrest is scheduled to be sentenced in May. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.