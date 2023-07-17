Driver leaves car after crashing into fire hydrant, wall in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield law enforcement is searching for a person who left the scene after crashing their car in Southwest Bakersfield on Mon, July 17.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Panama Lane to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall around 2:45 a.m.

According to officials, the vehicle hopped the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection before hitting a fire hydrant. The car then plowed through a wall and hit a detached building at the back of the property behind it in the Buena Vista Ranch subdivision.

The water from the fire hydrant was shooting approximately 40 feet into the air after the crash.

Officers at the scene said that no one was in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

The California Water Service (Cal Water) was notified of the broken fire hydrant. No injuries were reported.

