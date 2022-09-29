Fatal crash near Meridian

(KERO) — A fatal crash occurred near the unincorporated community Meridian shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29th.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), 66-year-old Gerardo Espinoza of Arvin was driving a Buick Rendezvous SUV westbound before entering the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Matrix carrying an unidentified man, 38. The man died at the scene. Espinosa was taken to Kern Medical Hospital with moderate injuries.

At this time, it is unknown why Espinosa entered the eastbound lane. This is an ongoing investigation.