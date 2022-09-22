Watch Now
Fatal hit-and-run in Oildale

Posted at 10:09 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:42:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An unidentified man was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run in Oildale on Wednesday night, September 21st.

According to an investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle was traveling westbound on Roberts Ln, west of Belmont Ave. The owner of the vehicle fled the scene and the man was transported to Kern Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.

