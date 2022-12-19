Fatal hit-and-run in Weldon

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run involving a compact SUV in Weldon on Friday, Dec 16.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified 39-year-old woman wearing dark clothing was struck by a 2007 Saturn VUE shortly before 4:55 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the driver, 73-year-old Glenda Williams from Onyx, was traveling eastbound along Highway 178 east of Patterson Lane at approximately 60 miles per hour when the woman was walking on the road. Williams did not see the woman in the roadway and proceeded to hit her with her SUV. Williams then fled the scene. She was contacted by police in her Onyx residence the following morning. The woman died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.