Fatal hit-and-run on Edison Hwy

Posted at 7:21 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 10:21:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fatal hit-and-run occurred on Edison Highway near State Route 184 shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unknown vehicle and driver hit an unidentified 42-year-old woman who was crossing Edison Highway outside of a crosswalk. The driver was traveling westbound in the first lane when he hit the woman. The driver then went eastbound while fleeing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with details is urged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.

