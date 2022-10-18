Fatal shooting at Delano apartments

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers were sent to Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue after shots were heard in the area. They found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to Adventist Health Delano, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Delano Police Department's Investigations Division at 661-721-3369.