Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Fatal shooting at Delano apartments

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 09:49:32-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers were sent to Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue after shots were heard in the area. They found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to Adventist Health Delano, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Delano Police Department's Investigations Division at 661-721-3369.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!