GOSHEN, Calif. (KERO) — Two people are dead and another was injured in Tulare County after a shooting at a dairy farm in Goshen on Thursday morning, September 30th.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Delta View Farms around 10:30 a.m., where they found two adults who had already died from their wounds. A third person was hospitalized.

No further information regarding the shooting has been made available. This is an ongoing investigation.