Former detention deputy pleads not guilty to having sex with inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The former detentions deputy accused of inappropriate relations with a female inmate at Lerdo jail has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence was charged by the Kern County District Attorney's Office with three felony counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one felony count of attempted sexual activity with an inmate.

KCSO said in February, a female innate at Lerdo reported that her cellmate was having a sexual relationship with Lawrence. KCSO's Professional Standards Unit began an investigation interviewing several inmates and going through facility video, KCSO said.

KCSO said the investigation uncovered Lawrence had had sexual relationships with four female inmates between October 2020 and January 2021. KCSO said three of the inmates are cooperating.

Lawrence resigned from his job on April 21st following the investigation. He is slated to be back in court later this morning for his pre-preliminary hearing.