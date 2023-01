BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is heavy police presence in South Bakersfield after two men were found dead around 5:07 a.m.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), there is currently an ongoing homicide investigation near the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, the area where the two bodies were found. Officers have been dispatched to the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as we gather more information.