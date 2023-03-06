Highland High School receives shooting threat directed at Palmdale school with same name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highland High School received a school shooting threat directed at a separate school, according to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD).

The BPD was notified of school shooting threats made towards Highland High School and surrounding area schools through the social media app Instagram on Sun, March 5. According to police, the threats were not directed towards Highland High School in Bakersfield, but instead Highland High School in Palmdale.

The BPD says they informed the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department of the situation, however, the suspect had already been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.