Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called out to a riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue after receiving a report of "human skeletal remains." Officers found the remains underneath the Chester Avenue bridge.

Initial investigation shows the remains to be of an adult, but the gender is unknown at this time.

The cause of death is unknown, but authorities are treating it as a potential homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Jason Felgenhauer at (661) 326-3559, the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.