Jacqueline and Trezell West expected to be sentenced, motion for continuance filed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sentencing of Trezell and Jacqueline West, the California City couple convicted of murder in the disappearance of their two adopted sons Orrin and Orson, could possibly be further delayed.

According to court records, a motion for a continuance was filed. The motion will be heard regarding the case on Wed, Sept 13.

Trezell and Jacqueline West were found guilty on five of the seven counts related to the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West in May. The boys went missing in December of 2020.

At that time, sentencing in the trial had originally been set for Thurs, July 13. Sentencing was pushed back, however, at the request of the West's legal team to Wednesday. Now, with the continuance motion being filed, sentencing could be delayed again.

Orrin and Orson's bodies still have not been found. Their biological family and friends continue to seek answers.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

