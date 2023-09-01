Jewish Community Center burglarized in likely 'crime of opportunity'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On August 28, the Chabad Jewish Community Center on Ming Avenue was broken into. According to Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger, there was no one in the building at the time of the break-in, so nobody was hurt.

Only things were taken, but according to the Rabbi, the thing the thief didn't take was the most important.

"If there was one thing I could say to someone who is going to break into a synagogue is: Do the rabbi a favor. Take one thing. Take a bible and use it, and learn it, and it would save me coming to visit you at Lerdo county jail, which I do on a regular basis, and hand deliver it to you," said Schlanger.

While Schlanger does his best to make light of the situation, he does note that the break-in was disheartening. Despite this, he says he's thankful that several important heirlooms were safe.

"The scrolls are now in the safe, but the Torah Scrolls were, thank God, the Torah Scrolls were still here," said Schlanger. "So we have the Torah Scrolls and that's our main concern. Not just because of the costly price that Torah Scrolls cost, but how sentimental it is."

Though the situation is a dim one, Rabbi Schlanger says the outpouring of support from the community has been wonderful. One community member, Roy Biscar, brought donations in an effort to help the center bring in funds as they look to update their security.

For Biscar, the Chabad represents something special in the Bakersfield community.

"It's about bringing people, their hearts, together. Doesn't matter what religion you might be. You can be from any religion and come here and you're welcome," said Biscar.

Schlanger says he believes the break-in was likely a crime of opportunity due to what was stolen (electronic devices, silver trinkets from the gift shop), and not a hate crime because of all the heritage left untouched.

The Bakersfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this case and is asking for any help the community can offer.

Bakersfield Police Department

According to a press release on the burglary, the as-yet-unidentified suspect was caught on security camera and is described as a brown-haired Hispanic male who appears to be in his 30s wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

