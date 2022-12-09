Jury finds man guilty in 2018 Taft murder case

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A jury has found a man guilty in a 2018 homicide case in Taft.

Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing 31-year-old David Steelman on June 13th of that year.

Steelman was unarmed and alone in an alley near the area of Crystal Street and Naylor Avenue when he was shot in the chest. An investigation found Sherrell had been pursuing Steelman in his vehicle prior to shooting him.

District Attorney Cythnia Zimmer says the killing was motivated by a prior dispute weeks earlier.

Sentencing is set for January 6th. Sherrell faces up to 40 years to life in prison.