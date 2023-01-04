Watch Now
K-9 discovers man traveling with 11 pounds of fentanyl, 1.5 pounds of heroin

Posted at 9:42 AM, Jan 04, 2023
CANTUA CREEK, Calif. (KERO) — A Los Angeles man was arrested in Fresno County after he was caught driving with 11 pounds of fentanyl and 1.5 pounds of heroin on Tues, Jan 3.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was arrested by the FCSO Special Investigations Task Force after he was pulled over in Cantua Creek, near Interstate 5 and Highway 33. K-9 Officer Willow discovered the odor of drugs hidden in Miranda-Muro's car, leading them to discover approximately $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin.

Miranda-Muro's bail is set at $0 due to qualifying for Fresno County's "Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule," which was enacted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, bail would be set at $225,000.

