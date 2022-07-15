Watch Now
KCSO: Suspect arrested in Texas in deadly 2020 East Bakersfield shooting

23ABC News
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 15, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department said a suspect was arrested in Plano, Texas, in connection to a deadly 2020 East Bakersfield shooting.

KCSO said an investigation found probable cause to arrest Matthew Torres, 27, in the Aug. 25th, 2020, shooting death of Tony Gutierrez Jr., 30.

Torres was arrested in Plano, Texas, and taken back to Bakersfield where he was booked.

According to KCSO, deputies found Gutierrez Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds at about 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Water St.

KCSO said Gutierrez Jr. was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

