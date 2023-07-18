Kern County Coroner's Office identifies 2 men shot and killed in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified two men who were shot and killed in Delano on Fri, July 14.

According to the Coroner's Office, Jose Juarez, 28, of Delano and Joshua Pena, 28, of Bakersfield were both shot at the 220 block of Girard Street near the intersection at 22nd Avenue around 8:24 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders around 8:49 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377.

