INYOKERN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.

According to the department, a double-wide mobile home on Saguaro Street in Inyokern had caught fire for reasons yet to be determined. After putting out the blaze, the KCFD searched for potential victims, of which they found none.

This is an ongoing investigation. All photos were provided by Laura Austin of the News Review Ridgecrest.