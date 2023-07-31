Kern County Sheriff's Office discovers stolen semi-truck with 9 new Hyundai cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office discovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer containing nine brand-new Hyundai cars in Southeast Bakersfield on Sat, July 29.

According to the KCSO, deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Muller Road and South Sterling Road around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a loaded semi-truck and trailer with nine 2023 model Hyundai cars.

During an investigation, deputies discovered that the truck's ignition was damaged and suspected that the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle. According to the KCSO, "deputies were able to contact the company and driver who confirmed the truck and vehicles had been stolen the night before."

All 10 vehicles involved have been returned to the owner. No arrests have yet been made, according to the KCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

