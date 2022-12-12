Watch Now
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department

Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th after what the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is calling a "suspicious death."

The coroner's office arrived at the scene and learned new details that led to KCSO homicide detectives taking over the investigation. They say the man who died was in an altercation with another person one week before.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline number at (661) 322-4040.

